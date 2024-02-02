Apple (
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Apple (AAPL) Q1 Earnings
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) reported $119.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $2.18 for the same period compares to $1.88 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117.62 billion, representing a surprise of +1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Apple performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Apple here>>>
- Geographic Revenue- Greater China: $20.82 billion compared to the $23.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe: $30.40 billion compared to the $28.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Rest of Asia Pacific: $10.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
- Geographic Revenue- Japan: $7.77 billion compared to the $7.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Americas: $50.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
- Revenue- Wearables, Home and Accessories: $11.95 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.
- Revenue- iPhone: $69.70 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $68.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
- Net Sales- Services: $23.12 billion compared to the $23.40 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Mac: $7.78 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
- Net Sales- Products: $96.46 billion versus $94.45 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
- Revenue- iPad: $7.02 billion compared to the $6.77 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.3% year over year.
- Gross margin- Services: $16.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.79 billion.
Shares of Apple have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.