SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) reported revenue of $751.79 million, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790.07 million, representing a surprise of -4.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +281.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SkyWest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Block hours: 290,754 hrs compared to the 277,541.1 hrs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Lease, airport services and other: $23.52 million versus $27.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.1% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Flying agreements: $728.27 million versus $751.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.
Shares of SkyWest have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

