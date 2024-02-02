We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Monolithic (MPWR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Monolithic Power (MPWR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.85 per share, reflecting a decline of 10.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $452.13 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.7%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Monolithic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Storage and Computing' at $113.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Communication' reaching $41.71 million. The estimate points to a change of -35.1% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Automotive' will reach $95.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Enterprise Data' of $109.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +60.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Industrial' to come in at $36.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -34.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Consumer' will reach $54.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of Monolithic have experienced a change of +7.5% in the past month compared to the +2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MPWR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>