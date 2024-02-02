Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, FirstCash (FCFS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

FirstCash Holdings (FCFS - Free Report) reported $852.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $859.23 million, representing a surprise of -0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FirstCash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Leased merchandise income: $190.06 million compared to the $191.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.
  • Pawn loan fees: $178.24 million compared to the $174.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year.
  • Interest and fees on finance receivables: $59.57 million compared to the $62.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for FirstCash here>>>

Shares of FirstCash have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise