Regeneron (REGN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) reported $3.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $11.86 for the same period compares to $12.56 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 billion, representing a surprise of +5.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.43.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US: $61.30 million versus $41.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72.7% change.
- Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW: $46 million compared to the $40.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33% year over year.
- Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US: $2.49 billion compared to the $2.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Net product sales: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.
- Revenues- Collaboration: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Other Revenue: $212.50 million compared to the $122.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- Total: $3.22 billion compared to the $3.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Libtayo- Total: $243.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $252.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%.
- Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- Total: $2.23 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- Total: $112.20 million versus $91.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.2% change.
- Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- Total: $187.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.3%.
Shares of Regeneron have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.