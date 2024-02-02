IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of
IHS Holding (IHS) Boosts Nigeria's Broadband Connectivity
IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of IHS Holding Limited (IHS - Free Report) , has achieved a significant feat in advancing Nigeria's connectivity landscape. The completion of more than 10,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables across the country is a major stride toward achieving the federal government's National Broadband Plan, aiming for 70% broadband penetration by 2025.
By leveraging its subsidiary, Global Independent Connect Limited (“GICL”), IHS Nigeria is spearheading the Fiber-to-the-Tower initiative. This deployment not only enhances transmission capacity but also facilitates the integration of next-gen technologies like 5G. The connectivity of towers enables the extension of fiber infrastructure into key metropolitan areas, facilitating the delivery of digital services to residences, businesses and public entities in collaboration with its clients.
In addition to the fiber optic network, IHS Nigeria's rural telephony program has expanded mobile network coverage to 580 previously underserved rural communities. This not only meets Mobile Network Operators' rollout targets but also aligns with the federal government's digital inclusion agenda by providing voice and data services to remote areas.
Kazeem Oladepo, vice president of GICL, emphasized the company’s commitment to overcoming obstacles in communication services. The company’s open-access, shared infrastructure approach ensures a robust and scalable fiber network that multiple operators can utilize. Oladepo also highlighted the significance of collaboration with stakeholders, including customers and government agencies, in achieving rapid infrastructure rollout.
IHS Holding's strategic efforts align with the digital economy objectives of the federal government. The accomplishment of this milestone within three years underscores the potential for accelerated critical infrastructure development when key stakeholders unite to achieve shared objectives. As Nigeria progresses toward enhanced broadband connectivity, IHS Holding stands to benefit not only through the expansion of its infrastructure but also by playing a pivotal role in the country's digital transformation.
Based in London, the United Kingdom, IHS Holding is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count. It has more than 39,000 towers across 11 markets — Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia.
The stock has lost 61.8% in the past year compared with the industry decline of 60.6%.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.