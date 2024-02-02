Charter (CHTR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Charter Communications (
CHTR Quick Quote CHTR - Free Report) reported $13.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. EPS of $7.07 for the same period compares to $7.69 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.93, the EPS surprise was -20.83%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Residential - Total Video Customers: 13,503 thousand compared to the 13,527.25 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Total Mobile Lines: 7,766 thousand compared to the 7,743.81 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Small and Medium Business - Customer Relationships: 2,222 thousand versus 2,230.34 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Residential - Customer Relationships: 29,904 thousand compared to the 30,015.48 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Residential- Video: $3.91 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%. Revenues- Advertising sales: $428 million versus $427.14 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change. Revenues- Commercial- Total: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Mobile service: $626 million compared to the $615.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.5% year over year. Revenues- Other: $771 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $713.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +252.1%. Revenues- Residential- Internet: $5.81 billion compared to the $5.84 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Voice: $393 million versus $358.74 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Revenues- Residential- Total: $10.73 billion compared to the $10.78 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Charter here>>>
Shares of Charter have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Charter (CHTR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
