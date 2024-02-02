LyondellBasell (
LyondellBasell (LYB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
LyondellBasell (LYB - Free Report) reported $9.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was -2.33%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Refining-Volume - Heavy crude oil processing rate: 230 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 228 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $842 million compared to the $966.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas: $2.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $2.41 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Other/Eliminations: -$1.40 billion compared to the -$1.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Refining and Oxyfuels: $2.40 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.
- Revenues- Technology: $152 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
- Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives: $2.66 billion compared to the $2.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
- EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $604 million compared to the $601.94 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives: $73 million versus $364.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.02 million.
- EBITDA- Technology: $77 million versus $47.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of LyondellBasell have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.