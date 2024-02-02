Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP - Free Report) reported $712 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +150.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 2,456 GWh versus 2,875.52 GWh estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Actual Generation - Wind - Total: 1,978 GWh versus 1,957.48 GWh estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Total: 4,137 GWh versus 4,882.06 GWh estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Actual Generation - Solar: 658 GWh versus the five-analyst average estimate of 600.6 GWh.
  • Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Colombia: 789 GWh versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,032.21 GWh.
  • Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil: 892 GWh compared to the 1,029.62 GWh average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Wind: $138 million versus $166.19 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Solar: $85 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $100.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $59 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $59.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $87 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $69.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%.
  • Revenues- Hydroelectric: $345 million compared to the $396.97 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $199 million compared to the $267.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

