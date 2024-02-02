We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP - Free Report) reported $712 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +150.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 2,456 GWh versus 2,875.52 GWh estimated by six analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Wind - Total: 1,978 GWh versus 1,957.48 GWh estimated by six analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Total: 4,137 GWh versus 4,882.06 GWh estimated by six analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Solar: 658 GWh versus the five-analyst average estimate of 600.6 GWh.
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Colombia: 789 GWh versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,032.21 GWh.
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil: 892 GWh compared to the 1,029.62 GWh average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- Wind: $138 million versus $166.19 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Operating Revenue- Solar: $85 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $100.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $59 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $59.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $87 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $69.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%.
- Revenues- Hydroelectric: $345 million compared to the $396.97 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $199 million compared to the $267.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.