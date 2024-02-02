Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported $90.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.9%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • AUM - end of period: $100.12 billion versus $100.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Cryptocurrency: $28 million versus $27.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Emerging Markets Equity: $412 million versus $412.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Fixed Income: -$715 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$714.54 million.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Alternatives: $32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.64 million.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Commodity & Currency: -$449 million compared to the -$449.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Leveraged & Inverse: -$59 million versus -$58.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • U.S. Equity - End of period assets: $29.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.15 billion.
  • International Developed Market Equity - End of period assets: $15.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.10 billion.
  • Emerging Market Equity - End of period assets: $10.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.73 billion.
  • Operating Revenues- Advisory fees: $86.99 million compared to the $88.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other income: $3.86 million compared to the $3.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for WisdomTree, Inc. here>>>

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

