Image: Bigstock
CBOE (CBOE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
CBOE Global (CBOE - Free Report) reported $499 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. EPS of $2.06 for the same period compares to $1.80 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $505.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02, the EPS surprise was +1.98%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CBOE here>>>
- Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options: $0.91 versus $0.91 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average daily volume - Total company Options: 14,896 thousand versus 15,111.69 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures: $1.73 versus $1.73 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options: 4,172 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,980 thousand.
- Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures: 233.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 232.66 thousand.
- Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Multiple - Listed Options: $0.06 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Daily Volume by company Options - Multi-listed options: 10,725 thousand versus 11,131.69 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- Other revenue: $25 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $16.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +117.4%.
- Revenues- Access and capacity fees: $88.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $89.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
- Revenues- Market data fees: $72.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $77.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
- Revenues- Regulatory fees: $47.80 million compared to the $51.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees: $734.50 million compared to the $567.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
Shares of CBOE have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.