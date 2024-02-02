Post Holdings (POST) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Post Holdings ( POST Quick Quote POST - Free Report) reported robust first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The company posted earnings of $1.69 per share, increasing 56.5% from the year-ago tally of $1.08 and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.
Net sales soared 25.5% to $1,965 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,923.1 million. The reported figure included $428.9 million in net sales from acquisitions.
Gross profit of $572.6 million jumped 38% year over year. Gross margin expanded 260 basis points to 29.1%. Operating profit also showed a robust increase of 39.6%, reaching $209.3 million from $149.9 million a year ago.
SG&A expenses rose 41.2% to $322.9 million, whereas as a percentage of net sales, the metric deleveraged 180 basis points to 16.4%. The rise in SG&A expenses was mainly due to the inclusion of Pet Food in portfolio, and notable expenditures of $7.7 million for restructuring and facility closure, primarily related to the scheduled closing of POST’s cereal manufacturing facility in Lancaster, OH.
The adjusted EBITDA was $359.5 million, up 33.2% from $269.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Segment Details Post Consumer Brands: The segment reported net sales of $988.6 million, which rose 78.2% year over year largely due to $426.6 million in sales from acquisitions. Excluding the benefit from the buyouts, volumes fell 6.6%, mainly caused by a decline in branded and non-retail cereal, and peanut butter. Segment profit showed significant growth, up 67.3% to $132.7 million, with adjusted EBITDA rising 68.1% to $189.8 million, reflecting strong operational performance and acquisition synergies. Weetabix: The segment saw a solid 9.3% growth in net sales to $129.1 million, aided by favorable currency exchange rates and a $2.3 million contribution from the Deeside acquisition. Excluding the impact of Deeside, there was a slight dip of 1.6% in volumes, primarily due to branded products. The segment's profit marginally decreased 2.3% to $21 million, though adjusted EBITDA improved 3% to $30.6 million Foodservice: The segment experienced a 5.6% decrease in net sales to $567.1 million. The company registered a 3.7% rise in volumes driven by stellar demand and service improvements. However, segmental profit and adjusted EBITDA declined 4.3% and 2.9% to $75.7 million and $105.8 million, respectively. Refrigerated Retail: Despite facing a 4.1% decline in net sales to $280.9 million, which was attributed to a 3.6% fall in volumes due to distribution losses in lower margin egg and cheese products, this segment marked a significant profitability increase. Segmental profit surged 69.5% to $35.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA grew by 34% to $53.6 million. Other Financials
Post Holdings ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $150.6 million, long-term debt of $6,314 million and shareholders’ equity of $3,944 million, excluding non-controlling interests of $8.8 million.
It repurchased 0.4 million shares for $36.7 million during the quarter. The company’s board authorized a new $400 million share repurchase program.
Fiscal 2024 Outlook
Management revised its adjusted EBITDA outlook, now projecting in the range of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, up from the previously estimated range of $1.22 billion-$1.28 billion. This adjustment reflects a positive shift in the company's operational and financial expectations. Capital expenditure is forecast to be between $420 million and $445 million.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10.2%, outperforming the
