Here's Why Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.40, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.74%.
Shares of the architectural glass maker witnessed a gain of 11.1% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tecnoglass in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.77, indicating a 29.36% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $201.01 million, reflecting a 4.79% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Tecnoglass holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.83, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.