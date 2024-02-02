We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jabil (JBL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed at $131.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.74%.
Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 5.05% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Jabil in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.94, up 3.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.91 billion, down 15.08% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.11 per share and a revenue of $30.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.56% and -11.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Jabil boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.42. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.46.
One should further note that JBL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.