We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) closed at $54, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.74%.
The diagnostic imaging company's shares have seen a decrease of 17.6% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lantheus Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.46, indicating a 6.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $346.31 million, showing a 31.59% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.77% downward. Lantheus Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Lantheus Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.51.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LNTH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.