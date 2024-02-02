We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) closed at $8.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.74%.
The kitchen products company's stock has climbed by 36.73% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lifetime Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 45.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $196.69 million, down 5% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Lifetime Brands boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Lifetime Brands is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.99 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that LCUT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.
The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
