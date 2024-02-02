We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Worthington Enterprises (WOR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $58.76, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.74%.
Shares of the metal manufacturer witnessed a gain of 7.34% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Conglomerates sector with its gain of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Worthington Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 19.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.46 billion, up 32.15% from the year-ago period.
WOR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.44% and -0.25%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Worthington Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Worthington Enterprises possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Worthington Enterprises currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.89, so one might conclude that Worthington Enterprises is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.