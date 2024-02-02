We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) ending at $2.63, denoting a -1.5% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.74%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had gained 18.14% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its upcoming release. On that day, Aquestive Therapeutics is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.79 million, up 10.36% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.