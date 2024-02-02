We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) closed at $4.94, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 2.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.93%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.57%.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Archer Aviation Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.