We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lemonade (LMND) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) closed at $16.05, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.74%.
The company's stock has dropped by 2.59% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lemonade in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lemonade is projected to report earnings of -$0.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.05%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $113.1 million, showing a 27.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lemonade. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.33% upward. As of now, Lemonade holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.