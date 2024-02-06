We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
nVent (NVT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. Revenues are expected to be $871.86 million, up 17.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain nVent metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Enclosures' will reach $404.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions' will reach $300.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +55.1%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Thermal Management' should come in at $163.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment income (loss)- Enclosures' reaching $83.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72.30 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment income (loss)- Electrical & Fastening Solutions' will likely reach $89.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.20 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Segment income (loss)- Thermal Management' stands at $39.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.20 million.
Over the past month, shares of nVent have returned +12.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, NVT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.