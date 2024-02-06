Back to top

Unveiling Coty (COTY) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Coty (COTY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Coty metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Prestige' to reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Consumer Beauty' should come in at $605.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic revenues- Americas' will likely reach $703.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues - Asia Pacific' at $226.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +22% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will reach $729.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty' should arrive at $57.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59.70 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige' will reach $217.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $201.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Coty have returned +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, COTY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


