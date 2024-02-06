We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Coty (COTY) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Coty (COTY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Coty metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Prestige' to reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Consumer Beauty' should come in at $605.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic revenues- Americas' will likely reach $703.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues - Asia Pacific' at $226.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +22% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will reach $729.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty' should arrive at $57.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59.70 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige' will reach $217.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $201.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of Coty have returned +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, COTY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>