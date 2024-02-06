We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Motorola (MSI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Motorola (MSI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.63 per share, indicating an increase of 0.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.81 billion, representing an increase of 4% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Motorola metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Products and Systems Integration' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Software and Services' should arrive at $979.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net sales from products' to come in at $1.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales from services' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Services- Non-GAAP' to reach $333.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $308 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Products- Non-GAAP' at $518.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $514 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Motorola here>>>
Shares of Motorola have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.