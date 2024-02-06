We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With UDR (UDR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from UDR (UDR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, indicating an increase of 3.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $409.41 million, representing an increase of 2.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UDR metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rental income' will likely reach $408.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Other depreciation and amortization' will reach $3.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.82 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' will reach $171.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $167.24 million.
Shares of UDR have demonstrated returns of -4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change.