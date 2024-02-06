We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Healthpeak (PEAK) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Healthpeak (PEAK - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $553.31 million, increasing 5.5% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Healthpeak metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should arrive at $5.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' at $133.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental and related revenues' to come in at $414.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $190.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $179.16 million.
Shares of Healthpeak have experienced a change of -6.7% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEAK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.