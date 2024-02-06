We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Rithm (RITM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Rithm (RITM - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $887.04 million, up 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Rithm metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should arrive at $455.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net' to come in at $140.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Servicing revenue, net' should come in at $273.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.
Rithm shares have witnessed a change of +1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RITM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>