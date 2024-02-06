We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) ending at $28, denoting a -1.2% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.09% lower within the past month. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.34, so one might conclude that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.