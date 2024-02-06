Back to top

Varonis (VRNS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Varonis Systems (VRNS - Free Report) reported $154.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $151.64 million, representing a surprise of +1.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Varonis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenues: $543 million versus $537.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and Services: $24.94 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $23.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $129.16 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $127.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
Shares of Varonis have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

