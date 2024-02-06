Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Crown (CCK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Crown Holdings (CCK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.86 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was -12.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Crown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • External Sales- Americas Beverage: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
  • External Sales- European Beverage: $392 million compared to the $431.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.5% year over year.
  • External Sales- Transit Packaging: $541 million compared to the $598.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other segments: $306 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $352 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.4%.
  • External Sales- Asia Pacific: $320 million versus $329.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19% change.
  • Segment Income- Americas Beverage: $255 million versus $206.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- European Beverage: $18 million compared to the $44.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Income- Transit Packaging: $75 million compared to the $74.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Income- Other segments: $17 million versus $33.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Corporate and other: -$30 million versus -$31.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Asia Pacific: $47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.08 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Crown here>>>

Shares of Crown have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

