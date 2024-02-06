Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Chegg (CHGG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Chegg (CHGG - Free Report) reported revenue of $187.99 million, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $186.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +2.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chegg performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Chegg Services subscribers: 4,600 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,602.41 thousand.
  • Revenue- Skills and Other: $19.16 million compared to the $21.21 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription Services: $168.44 million compared to the $165.05 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Chegg have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

