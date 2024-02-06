We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With First American Financial (FAF) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that First American Financial (FAF - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 44.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.39 billion, declining 17.5% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 9.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific First American Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $145.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Agent premiums' to come in at $669.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Direct premiums and escrow fees' will reach $585.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Information and other' should come in at $220.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of First American Financial have experienced a change of -5.6% in the past month compared to the +5.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FAF is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>