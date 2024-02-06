We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Doximity (DOCS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $127.46 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Doximity metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other' reaching $7.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription' to reach $119.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Number of customers with at least $100,000 of revenue' to come in at 294. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 290 in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Doximity shares have recorded returns of -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOCS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.