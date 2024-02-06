We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, indicating an increase of 25.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $936.83 million, representing an increase of 8.2% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Euronet Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- EFT Processing Segment' will reach $222.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Money Transfer Segment' should arrive at $417.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- epay Segment' will reach $298.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Euronet Worldwide here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Euronet Worldwide have returned +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Currently, EEFT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>