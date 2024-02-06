We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for SolarWinds (SWI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $190.55 million, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SolarWinds metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription' reaching $61.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Maintenance' to reach $115.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- License' should come in at $13.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for SolarWinds here>>>
Shares of SolarWinds have demonstrated returns of +3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SWI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.