Compared to Estimates, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Willis Towers Watson (WTW - Free Report) reported $2.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $7.44 for the same period compares to $6.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.04, the EPS surprise was +5.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Willis Towers Watson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career: $1.80 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Revenue- Risk and Broking: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.
  • Revenue- Segment Revenue: $2.87 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.86 billion.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other: $40 million compared to the $35.35 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking: $354 million versus $307.95 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $729 million versus $725.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

