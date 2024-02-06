Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Check Point (CHKP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) reported revenue of $663.5 million, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.57, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.3 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Check Point performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions: $424.10 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $421.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
  • Revenues- Software updates and maintenance: $239.40 million versus $237.92 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Revenues- Products and licenses: $158.30 million compared to the $155.92 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Security Subscriptions: $265.80 million compared to the $266.03 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
Shares of Check Point have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

