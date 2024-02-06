Back to top

Fiserv (FI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Fiserv (FI - Free Report) reported $4.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $2.19 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69 billion, representing a surprise of -1.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Payments and Network (Payments)- Organic Revenue: $1.74 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Financial Technology (Fintech)- Organic Revenue: $799 million versus $860.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
  • Merchant Acceptance- Organic Revenue: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.
  • Merchant Acceptance- GAAP Revenue: $2.11 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
  • Financial Technology (Fintech)- GAAP Revenue: $800 million compared to the $852.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Payments and Network (Payments)- GAAP Revenue: $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Corporate and Other- GAAP Revenue: $285 million versus $284.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Revenue- Product: $892 million compared to the $907.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Processing and services: $4.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Operating income (loss)- Financial Technology: $303 million versus $352.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Corporate and other- Non-GAAP: -$110 million compared to the -$122.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Payments- Non-GAAP: $877 million compared to the $833.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Fiserv have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

