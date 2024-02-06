Back to top

Image: Bigstock

F5 (FFIV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

F5 Networks (FFIV - Free Report) reported $692.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $3.43 for the same period compares to $2.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $687.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.03, the EPS surprise was +13.20%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how F5 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Services: $386.74 million versus $374.21 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
  • Revenues- Products: $305.86 million compared to the $315.26 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year.
  • Net product revenues- Software: $170.49 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $172.46 million.
  • Net product revenues- Systems: $135.37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $145.67 million.
Shares of F5 have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

