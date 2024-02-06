Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Linde (LIN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Linde (LIN - Free Report) reported $8.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $3.59 for the same period compares to $3.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.50, the EPS surprise was +2.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Linde performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- EMEA: $2.10 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Sales- APAC: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Sales- Other: $322 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $326 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Sales- Americas: $3.58 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
  • Sales- Engineering: $658 million versus $494.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
Shares of Linde have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

