Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Agco (AGCO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reported $3.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $3.78 for the same period compares to $4.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.03, the EPS surprise was -6.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa: $238 million compared to the $231.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Europe/Middle East: $2.26 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Net Sales- South America: $412 million compared to the $698.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America: $891.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $875.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Agco here>>>

Shares of Agco have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AGCO Corporation (AGCO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise