Frontier Group (ULCC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $891 million, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $891.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Frontier Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 10,013 million versus 9,798.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 7,817 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,147.1 million.
  • Fuel cost per gallon: $3.18 compared to the $3.21 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Load factor: 78.1% compared to the 83.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total revenue per ASM (RASM): 8.9 cents versus 9.02 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted CASM: 8.92 cents versus 9.85 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel): 5.9 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.73 cents.
  • Adjusted CASM + net interest: 8.84 cents versus 9.79 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues - Passenger: $872 million versus $873.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Operating revenues - Other: $19 million versus $21.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
Shares of Frontier Group have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

