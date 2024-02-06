Back to top

Image: Bigstock

nVent (NVT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) reported revenue of $861.2 million, up 16.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $871.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +4.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how nVent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Enclosures: $402.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $404.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
  • Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $288.30 million versus $300.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Thermal Management: $170.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $163.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Segment income (loss)- Enclosures: $84.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.74 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $85.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $89.72 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Thermal Management: $44.20 million versus $39.70 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment income (loss)- Other: -$24.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$22.87 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for nVent here>>>

Shares of nVent have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise