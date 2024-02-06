Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jacobs Solutions (J) Q1 Earnings

Jacobs Solutions (J - Free Report) reported $4.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the EPS surprise was +34.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jacobs Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Critical Mission Solutions: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Divergent Solutions: $254.18 million compared to the $225.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- PA Consulting: $306 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $303.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Revenues- People & Places Solutions: $2.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Segment Operating Profit- Critical Mission Solutions: $93.41 million versus $91.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Profit- People & Places Solutions: $225 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $241.68 million.
  • Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Divergent Solutions: $7.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.04 million.
  • Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting: $54.46 million compared to the $60.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Other Corporate Expenses: -$121.06 million versus -$121.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Jacobs Solutions have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

