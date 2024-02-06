Compared to Estimates, Lilly (LLY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Eli Lilly (
LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) reported $9.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.1%. EPS of $2.49 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47, the EPS surprise was +0.81%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Oncology- Erbitux - U.S. $130.60 million versus $143.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change. Net Sales- Oncology- Erbitux - Outside U.S. $19.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Net Sales- Neuroscience- Outside U.S: $179.50 million compared to the $137.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year. Net Sales- Neuroscience- United States (U.S.): $183.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $176.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Net Sales- Emgality (Galcanezumab) - Total: $186.10 million compared to the $187.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Net Sales- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773)- Total: $798.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $756.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.3%. Net Sales- Verzenio- Total: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.8% year over year. Net Sales- Taltz (Ixekizumab / LY2439821 / IL-17) - Total: $784.60 million versus $779 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Net Sales- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- Total: $243.50 million versus $241.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change. Net Sales- Immunology: $1.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%. Net Sales- Oncology [$M]: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year. Net Sales- Alimta [$M]: $44.90 million compared to the $53.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -81% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>>
Shares of Lilly have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Lilly (LLY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) reported $9.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.1%. EPS of $2.49 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47, the EPS surprise was +0.81%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>>
- Net Sales- Oncology- Erbitux - U.S. $130.60 million versus $143.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
- Net Sales- Oncology- Erbitux - Outside U.S. $19.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
- Net Sales- Neuroscience- Outside U.S: $179.50 million compared to the $137.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Neuroscience- United States (U.S.): $183.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $176.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
- Net Sales- Emgality (Galcanezumab) - Total: $186.10 million compared to the $187.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773)- Total: $798.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $756.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.3%.
- Net Sales- Verzenio- Total: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.8% year over year.
- Net Sales- Taltz (Ixekizumab / LY2439821 / IL-17) - Total: $784.60 million versus $779 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
- Net Sales- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- Total: $243.50 million versus $241.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.
- Net Sales- Immunology: $1.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.
- Net Sales- Oncology [$M]: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- Alimta [$M]: $44.90 million compared to the $53.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -81% year over year.
Shares of Lilly have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.