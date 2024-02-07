Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Essex Property Trust (ESS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Essex Property Trust (ESS - Free Report) reported $421.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $3.83 for the same period compares to $2.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419.68 million, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Essex Property Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Financial Occupancies - Same-Property Portfolio: 96.1% compared to the 96.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Rental and other property: $418.95 million versus $417.90 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Revenues- Management and other fees from affiliates: $2.80 million compared to the $2.79 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental and other property- Other property: $5.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Revenue- Rental and other property- Rental income: $413.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $411.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Rental and other property revenues- Same-property revenue: $400.33 million compared to the $400.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.02 compared to the $1.47 average estimate based on 10 analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Essex Property Trust here>>>

Shares of Essex Property Trust have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise