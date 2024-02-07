Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Douglas Emmett (DEI) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Douglas Emmett (DEI - Free Report) reported $212.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -16.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Douglas Emmett performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total office revenues: $212.33 million versus $206.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Revenues- Total multifamily revenues: $46.95 million versus $44.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Revenues- Office rental- Parking and other income: $32.83 million versus $27.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change.
  • Revenues- Multifamily rental- Rental revenues: $43.17 million versus $41.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Revenues- Office rental- Rental revenues and tenant recoveries: $179.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Revenues- Multifamily rental- Parking and other income: $3.78 million compared to the $3.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.24 versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$0.09.
View all Key Company Metrics for Douglas Emmett here>>>

Shares of Douglas Emmett have returned -12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise