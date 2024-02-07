Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI - Free Report) reported revenue of $58.01 million, down 16.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.07 million, representing a surprise of -3.43%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Apollo Commerical Finance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Income- Interest income from commercial mortgage loans: $180.29 million versus $176.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income- Interest income from subordinate loans and other lending assets: $0.86 million compared to the $3.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue from real estate owned operations: $26.15 million versus $19.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Apollo Commerical Finance have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

