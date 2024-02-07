Back to top

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Gladstone Investment (GAIN - Free Report) reported $23.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was -3.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gladstone Investment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total interest income: $21.70 million versus $23.67 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Cash and cash equivalents: $0.11 million versus $0.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Interest income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $15.24 million compared to the $15.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interest income- Affiliate investments: $6.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.47 million.
Shares of Gladstone Investment have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

