Back to top

Image: Bigstock

KKR Real Estate (KREF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF - Free Report) reported revenue of $46.49 million, down 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.93 million, representing a surprise of +8.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KKR Real Estate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net interest income: $46.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.93 million.
  • Total other income: $4.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.58 million.
  • Total other income- Other income: $1.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.
  • Total other income- Income (loss) from equity method investments: $0.37 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total other income- Revenue from real estate owned operations: $2.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.80 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for KKR Real Estate here>>>

Shares of KKR Real Estate have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise