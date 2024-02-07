We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Pros Holdings (PRO) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Pros Holdings (PRO - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 200%. Revenues are expected to be $76.66 million, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pros Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total subscription maintenance and support' reaching $64.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $60.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Maintenance and support' will likely reach $4.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Services' at $11.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, Pros Holdings shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.